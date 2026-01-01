About this product
The Buzz 5x Deep System Cleanser is the strongest personal cleanser available. It has the same ingredients as our regular Total Detox products, but the concentrated formula is FIVE TIMES stronger for the deepest system cleanse. The Buzz works best for heavy exposure.
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About this product
The Buzz 5x Deep System Cleanser is the strongest personal cleanser available. It has the same ingredients as our regular Total Detox products, but the concentrated formula is FIVE TIMES stronger for the deepest system cleanse. The Buzz works best for heavy exposure.
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About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
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