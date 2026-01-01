About this product
Introducing The HiveTM, Stinger Detox’s first 32 oz same-day detox. The HiveTM boasts our specially formulated “ultimate blend”, featuring all-natural ingredients that will help cleanse your system faster and more thoroughly than ever before. The Hive sets a new standard for same-day detoxes! Available in a delicious Tropical Citrus & Watermelon flavor.
Stinger Detox The Hive | Premium Same-Day Cleanse | 32oz. | Watermelon
BeveragesTHC -CBD -
Stinger Detox The Hive | Premium Same-Day Cleanse | 32oz. | Watermelon
BeveragesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Introducing The HiveTM, Stinger Detox’s first 32 oz same-day detox. The HiveTM boasts our specially formulated “ultimate blend”, featuring all-natural ingredients that will help cleanse your system faster and more thoroughly than ever before. The Hive sets a new standard for same-day detoxes! Available in a delicious Tropical Citrus & Watermelon flavor.
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About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
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