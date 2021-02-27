Stirling has combined 25mg CBD with 100% DV of 15 Vitamins and minerals in each capsule for the perfect healthy combination.



Stirling's new CBD Multi-Vitamin Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help your overall health.



Ingredients Amount /Serving % DV

Vitamin A 40,000 IU 800%

Vitamin C 60 mg 100%

Vitamin D 400 IU 100%

Vitamin E 60 IU 200%

Vitamin K 120 mcg 150%

Vitamin B1 1.5 mg 100%

Vitamin B2 1.7 mg 100%

Vitamin B3 20 mg 100%

Vitamin B6 2 mg 100%

Folic Acid 400 mcg 100%

Vitamin B12 10 mcg 167%

Biotin 30 mcg 10%

Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 100%

Iron 18 mg 100%

Iodine 150 mcg 100%



30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER



750mg CBD Total



25mg CBD per capsule



SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule



DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.

