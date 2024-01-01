About this product
Introducing STNR THC Syrup 1000mg of Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC, the ultimate companion for all stoners out there! This 8 oz bottle of pure delight is packed with a powerful punch combination of Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC in a variety of flavors to elevate your experience. Choose from our tantalizing range of Blue Razz, Grape, Watermelon, and Strawberry options, each crafted to perfection.
But what sets STNR THC Syrup apart from the rest? It’s the perfect blend of 1000mg Delta 8 & Delta 9, carefully curated to deliver an unparalleled buzz. With every sip, you’ll be transported to a state of blissful euphoria that only STNR Creations can provide.
About this brand
STNR Creations
An Exceptional Selection Of High-Quality Cannabinoid Products
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.
Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.
STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!
Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.
Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.
Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
