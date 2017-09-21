2.5 Gram Grapefruit Romulan Disposable | Stoners Blend
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Romulan Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
28% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
