About this product
About this strain
Apple Tartz effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
18% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
15% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!