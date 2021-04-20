About this product
About this strain
Fat Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
53% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
