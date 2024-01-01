About this product
Indulge in the Unique Experience of Crispy Blunt Edibles
Discover the irresistible charm of STNR Creations’ Crispy Blunt Edibles. Our range, including the ever-popular Hazelnut Chocolate and the innovative Delta 9 Cookies & Cream, offers a unique fusion of flavors. Made with top-quality ingredients, every bite promises a journey of delectable satisfaction.
A Flavor for Every Palate
Whether you’re a fan of the classic CBD Hazelnut Chocolate or seeking the distinct kick and relaxation of Delta 9 Pistachio, our Crispy Blunts cater to all tastes and preferences. Each variant, from Strawberry to Vanilla, is crafted to perfection, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience with just a touch of the naughty Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, and event some Kratom Edibles.
Quality and Safety First
At STNR Creations, we prioritize your wellbeing. Our Crispy Blunts, including the HHC Hazelnut Chocolate and Kratom-infused treats, undergo rigorous quality checks. Relish in the guilt-free pleasure of our edibles, designed for discerning enthusiasts.
Product Features
2 pieces 100mg total THC content
50mg per piece
Allergen Warning
Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts), Wheat
Discover the irresistible charm of STNR Creations’ Crispy Blunt Edibles. Our range, including the ever-popular Hazelnut Chocolate and the innovative Delta 9 Cookies & Cream, offers a unique fusion of flavors. Made with top-quality ingredients, every bite promises a journey of delectable satisfaction.
A Flavor for Every Palate
Whether you’re a fan of the classic CBD Hazelnut Chocolate or seeking the distinct kick and relaxation of Delta 9 Pistachio, our Crispy Blunts cater to all tastes and preferences. Each variant, from Strawberry to Vanilla, is crafted to perfection, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience with just a touch of the naughty Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, and event some Kratom Edibles.
Quality and Safety First
At STNR Creations, we prioritize your wellbeing. Our Crispy Blunts, including the HHC Hazelnut Chocolate and Kratom-infused treats, undergo rigorous quality checks. Relish in the guilt-free pleasure of our edibles, designed for discerning enthusiasts.
Product Features
2 pieces 100mg total THC content
50mg per piece
Allergen Warning
Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts), Wheat
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STNR Creations
An Exceptional Selection Of High-Quality Cannabinoid Products
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.
Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.
STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!
Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.
Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.
Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.
Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.
STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!
Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.
Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.
Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
Notice a problem?Report this item