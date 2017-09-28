Delta8 CCELL Cart - Pineapple Kush (Indica)
About this product
- 925 MG
- 1 Gram Fill
- AUTHENTIC CCELL cartridge
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.
About this strain
Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.
Pineapple Kush effects
About this brand
You can also rest assured knowing that each & every one of our products are tested at DEA Registered Labs.
- RAW Distillate testing at 99.5%
- SubOhm Disposables (0.9/0.5 - making these devices RIP!)
