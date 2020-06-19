About this product
- 925 MG
- 1 Gram Fill
- AUTHENTIC CCELL cartridge
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
You can also rest assured knowing that each & every one of our products are tested at DEA Registered Labs.
- RAW Distillate testing at 99.5%
- SubOhm Disposables (0.9/0.5 - making these devices RIP!)
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC