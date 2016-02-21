About this product
The cartridge you can trust!
- 925 MG
- 1 Gram Fill
- AUTHENTIC CCELL cartridge
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.
About this strain
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
Sour Pebbles effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
54% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STNR Creations
Here at STNR Creations/STRA8 we pride ourselves on setting a standard for both high quality Delta8 THC Distillate, as well as hardware!
You can also rest assured knowing that each & every one of our products are tested at DEA Registered Labs.
- RAW Distillate testing at 99.5%
- SubOhm Disposables (0.9/0.5 - making these devices RIP!)
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
