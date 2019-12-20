About this product
- 925 MG
- 1 Gram Fill
- AUTHENTIC CCELL cartridge
Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
About this brand
You can also rest assured knowing that each & every one of our products are tested at DEA Registered Labs.
- RAW Distillate testing at 99.5%
- SubOhm Disposables (0.9/0.5 - making these devices RIP!)
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC