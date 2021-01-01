About this product
Get your chill on with everyone favorite gummies!
- 25mg Delta 8 in each gummies
- 600mg Delta 8 Total
- Vegan friendly & gluten free
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.
About this brand
STNR Creations
Here at STNR Creations/STRA8 we pride ourselves on setting a standard for both high quality Delta8 THC Distillate, as well as hardware!
You can also rest assured knowing that each & every one of our products are tested at DEA Registered Labs.
- RAW Distillate testing at 99.5%
- SubOhm Disposables (0.9/0.5 - making these devices RIP!)
- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes
- NO Solvents
- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products
- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC
