GMO Cookies Diamond Budz | 3.5 Gram Flower Jar
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
