About this product
About this strain
Krypto Chronic effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!