Single

Flavor Profile:

Mimosa

This strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed.

Terpene Profile:

Sativa

Specifications



0.5 Ω Coil

2ml Capacity

800mah Battery

Rechargeable

Ingredients



Hemp-derived Δ8 THC Distillate

Natural Terpenes

Mimosa 2 Gram Disposable



Mimosa is a Sativa strain of hemp that is considered one of the best to use throughout the day. Like all Sativa strains, it offers an uplifting and energized feeling for most users when used in low dosages. It is also reported to create feelings of being motivated and upbeat, which makes it ideal for morning use or use throughout the day.



An interesting point when using Mimosa is that higher dosages can have more of an Indica effect. In other words, you can use this throughout the day to stay creative, energized, and positive, and enjoy it in slightly higher dosages in the evening to potentially bring about a gentle feeling of relaxation and calm.

Our 2 Gram Disposables



For a more discrete and compact option to our STNR 2.5-gram disposables, our Mimosa 2-gram disposable is the ideal solution. The design is just like a pen, making it easy to carry in a pocket, purse, or anywhere else.



As with all our disposable vape products, the Mimosa 2-gram disposable single is fully rechargeable. The 2-gram disposables come with a sub ohm coil and long-lasting battery that provides an exceptional vaping experience right out of the package.

Convenient, streamlined, and designed for ease of use for both new and experienced vapers, our Mimosa 2-gram disposable is a great product to add to your next online order.



Reach out to the team at STNR if you have questions or need assistance with your order. We are available by phone at 321-323-0531 or through our online contact form.

Show more