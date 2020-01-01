Stock Pot Images, LLC

Today, the story of StockPot Images ® is rooted in many lives, and many realities, but it all began with my sister, who copes with an incurable disease. She came to visit me and tried cannabis to help alleviate her symptoms. Suddenly, she became visible to me in new ways; looking beyond pharmaceuticals, my sister entrusted an ancient plant with a 5,000-year history to promote her healing, health, and well being. “How does the media portray people like my sister?” I wondered. I embarked on a quest to explore prevailing images and representations and noticed that various stock photo agencies were rife with stereotypes. No one looked like my sister. This laid the groundwork for our mission: to advocate for the legalization of cannabis and offer truthful reflections of the faces and communities that embrace cannabis. We are changing the face of cannabis. StockPot Images is the first stock-photo agency to specialize exclusively in cannabis-related imagery. We feature rights-managed and royalty-free photography, illustration, and video. Our selection reaches far beyond the small number of stereotypical images currently offered by major stock agencies and refocuses on aesthetic, content, and feeling. We curate from a select group of up-and-coming photographers, and we work with them to create the content that will fit the needs of the burgeoning cannabis industries. We believe in partnering with our contributors, so we can both flourish and thrive in our rapidly changing landscapes. StockPot Images targets healthcare, ad, and branding agencies, as well as corporate and emerging industries that will need cannabis images to service a new market of users. State by state, marijuana prohibition is ending, and the cannabis industry is evolving into a nascent economy with great impact on everything from pharmaceutical offerings to local politics and parenting. We’re at the ready with a wide variety of fresh visual representations of cannabis in our culture.