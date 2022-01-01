Quick charger with 4 plugs.

The quick charger enables fast charging of the battery and mains operation of the MIGHTY+ when the battery is empty. Perfect for exploring the world: Thanks to the four interchangeable plugs, the MIGHTY+ can be used almost anywhere in the world.



MORE INFORMATION



STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is a German medical device manufacturer. The VOLCANO revolutionized the market and set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative products like the CRAFTY+, an app controlled portable device and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as the most powerful and best performing handheld on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Made in Germany.