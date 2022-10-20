About this product
28.07% THC *
[No Biggies] is our take on smalls buds, done right. Crumpets & Jam is an Indica Leaning Hybrid available in 14 gram resealable bags. Our No Biggies uses small buds only, no micros, which allows you to still enjoy the full flavor profile at a great value.
* THC % varies based on harvest date.
About this brand
Stuf Cannabis
Stuf Cannabis offers only the best indoor flower on the market, nothing less. We take pride in our quality and promise to always provide the best flavor profiles, incredible aromas, and ideal strengths. The wants and needs of our clients drives everything we do. Starting with the finest indoor cannabis available all of our blunts are straight rolled in pure hemp wraps and infused with premium live resin. In addition each pre-roll features a glass tip to provide the best possible pull and flavor.
State License(s)
C12-0000083-LIC