About this product
27-31% THC
A hybrid strain noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava Gas Gelato was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!