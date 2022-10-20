About this product
43.27% THC *
Guava Gas Gelato is an Indica Leaning Hybrid. Our Three Infused Blunts pack features 3 individual 1.25 gram blunts, each blunt is made up of 1 gram of whole flower and .25 grams of live resin. Stuf blunts are hand rolled in a pure hemp wrap with a high gauge glass tip for an ideal pull and flavor. All 3 blunts come in pop top tubes housed within a child safe resealable pouch.
* THC % varies based on harvest date.
About this brand
Stuf Cannabis
Stuf Cannabis offers only the best indoor flower on the market, nothing less. We take pride in our quality and promise to always provide the best flavor profiles, incredible aromas, and ideal strengths. The wants and needs of our clients drives everything we do. Starting with the finest indoor cannabis available all of our blunts are straight rolled in pure hemp wraps and infused with premium live resin. In addition each pre-roll features a glass tip to provide the best possible pull and flavor.
State License(s)
C12-0000083-LIC