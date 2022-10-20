About this product
33.34% THC*
La Fresa is a sativa leaning hybrid strain of premium indoor cannabis flower. All of our flower is housed in a child safe glass jar that is pressure sealed to ensure that our flower is always fresh. All of our eighths are free of smalls and shake with only the best going into our jars.
* THC % varies based on harvest date.
Stuf Cannabis
Stuf Cannabis offers only the best indoor flower on the market, nothing less. We take pride in our quality and promise to always provide the best flavor profiles, incredible aromas, and ideal strengths. The wants and needs of our clients drives everything we do. Starting with the finest indoor cannabis available all of our blunts are straight rolled in pure hemp wraps and infused with premium live resin. In addition each pre-roll features a glass tip to provide the best possible pull and flavor.
C12-0000083-LIC