Runtz is a rare type of hybrid cannabis strain that is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Stuf Blunts all have 2 grams of premium indoor flower infused with .5 grams of the finest live resin.