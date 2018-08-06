Loading…
Orange Cookies Shatter 1g

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.

Orange Cookies effects

344 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA.

WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER.

OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS.

OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS.

OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.

WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT.

WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.