About this strain
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sublime Brands
The Sublime story:
Sublime took root in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including edibles, topicals, flower, and concentrates. We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market. Whether medicinal or recreational, we create our products to inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health.
Sublime edibles:
Sublime edibles are made using fresh, organic, and local ingredients. We stay true to our roots and produce our edibles from scratch in small batches. This process is why our edibles are recognized for their freshness and great taste, without a strong cannabis flavor. We infuse our edibles with our signature Champagne Distillate, using formulas to ensure the THC is evenly distributed in each product. Not only do our edibles taste great, but they come with consistent, reliable effects. We test all products through third-party labs to verify quality and potency. Sublime has tested our products since our inception, long before it was state law. Our commitment to quality has helped set the bar for Arizona.
