Get ready to rev up your cannabis experience with the Hot Rod - our 0.5g infused cannabis pre-rolled joint, infused with kief and distillate for an extra potent and flavorful experience.

Crafted using only the finest quality all-nug cannabis flowers, our Blue Dream Hot Rod pre-rolled joint is infused with a premium blend of fresh kief and strain-specific cannabis terpene infused distillate, delivering a potent and flavorful hit every time. The combination of kief and distillate creates an intense and rich flavor profile that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of cannabis connoisseurs.

With its compact size and convenient pre-rolled design, the Hot Rod is the perfect choice for on-the-go cannabis enthusiasts. Simply light it up and experience the rush of intense flavors and potent effects that only our Hot Rod can provide. So why settle for an average cannabis experience when you can rev things up with the Hot Rod?

When it comes to the aroma and flavor, Blue Dream is known for its sweet and fruity notes, with hints of blueberry and citrus, as well as a subtle earthiness. As for the effects, Blue Dream is known for providing a balanced and uplifting high that is both energizing and relaxing. It typically begins with a euphoric head high that gradually spreads throughout the body, providing a sense of physical relaxation without causing lethargy or couch-lock. The high can last for several hours, making it ideal for daytime use.



