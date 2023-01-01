Get ready to rev up your cannabis experience with the Hot Rod - our 0.5g infused cannabis pre-rolled joint, infused with kief and distillate for an extra potent and flavorful experience.

Crafted using only the finest quality all-nug cannabis flowers, our Blueberry Razz Hot Rod pre-rolled joint is infused with a premium blend of fresh kief and natural botanical terpene infused distillate, delivering a potent and flavorful hit every time. The combination of kief and distillate creates an intense and rich flavor profile that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of cannabis connoisseurs.

With its compact size and convenient pre-rolled design, the Hot Rod is the perfect choice for on-the-go cannabis enthusiasts. Simply light it up and experience the rush of intense flavors and potent effects that only our Hot Rod can provide.

Bursting with juicy berry flavors, our Blueberry Razz Hot Rod will dazzle your senses. This fruity blueberry and raspberry flavored infused preroll is an excellent option for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis smoking experiences.



