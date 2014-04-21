About this product
(Coming soon! All Flower Joints! Stay tuned!)
Sublime by definition: “majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example.” We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. Sublime took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Take time to feel Sublime.
About this strain
Cinderella 99, also known as "C99," "Cindy," and "Cindy 99," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. Cinderella 99 is best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients use the effects of Cinderella 99 to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and stress.
Cinderella 99 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Take time to feel Sublime.