Sublime Brands' Coco Crispy Treat is a chocolate lovers dream! We top this chocolate flavored gooey, crispy marshmallow bar with a milk chocolate drizzle and mini marshmallows. Made with gluten-free ingredients, and infused with Sublime's premium food-grade Champagne Distillate for the best experience, and little to no cannabis flavor. 100mg THC. Available in Oklahoma.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oregon, and New Mexico