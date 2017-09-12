About this strain
East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.
East Coast Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
78% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015 and since have been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference.
We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market.
