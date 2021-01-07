About this strain
Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with dense purple and green trichomes that provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Granimals has enjoyed favorable attention among the cannabis community, but it's important to point out the contraversy behind this strain. The strain name "Garanimals" is actually a trademarked brand name for a popular line of children and baby clothes. The strain names mentioned here are not associated with the brand name Garanimals or any of its brand variations. The information on this page is not intended for children, or anyone under the age of 21.
Sublime took root in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including edibles, topicals, flower, and concentrates. We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market. Whether medicinal or recreational, we create our products to inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health.
Sublime edibles:
Sublime edibles are made using fresh, organic, and local ingredients. We stay true to our roots and produce our edibles from scratch in small batches. This process is why our edibles are recognized for their freshness and great taste, without a strong cannabis flavor. We infuse our edibles with our signature Champagne Distillate, using formulas to ensure the THC is evenly distributed in each product. Not only do our edibles taste great, but they come with consistent, reliable effects. We test all products through third-party labs to verify quality and potency. Sublime has tested our products since our inception, long before it was state law. Our commitment to quality has helped set the bar for Arizona.