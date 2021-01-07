Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with dense purple and green trichomes that provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Granimals has enjoyed favorable attention among the cannabis community, but it's important to point out the contraversy behind this strain. The strain name "Garanimals" is actually a trademarked brand name for a popular line of children and baby clothes. The strain names mentioned here are not associated with the brand name Garanimals or any of its brand variations. The information on this page is not intended for children, or anyone under the age of 21.