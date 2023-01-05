About this product
A classic hard candy on a stick for easy dosing and fast sublingual effects. Sublime Brands' Suckers are made with all natural, vegan color and flavor, and infused with Sublime's premium food grade Champagne Distillate for the best experience with little to no cannabis flavor. 50mg THC available in Oklahoma
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Dakota.
Take time to feel Sublime.
