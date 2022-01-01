About this product
Using a time-tested and true confectionery recipe, Sublime Brands Caramel Chews are a soft, rich, and creamy candy made from pure cane sugar, and cream. These indulgent candies are smooth (never grainy), and melt in your mouth for a sinfully sweet experience. Infused with Sublime's premium food-grade Champagne Distillate for the best experience with little to no cannabis flavor. This is a bag of 5 individually wrapped 50mg THC caramels, and packaged in a child resistant pouch.
Sublime Brands
Sublime Brands took root in the medical marijuana market in 2015. Since then, we've been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We make a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Sublime Brands products are available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Dakota.
Take time to feel Sublime.
