Using a time-tested and true confectionery recipe, Sublime Brands Caramel Chews are a soft, rich, and creamy candy made from pure cane sugar, and cream. These indulgent candies are smooth (never grainy), and melt in your mouth for a sinfully sweet experience. Infused with Sublime's premium food-grade Champagne Distillate for the best experience with little to no cannabis flavor. This is a bag of 5 individually wrapped 50mg THC caramels, and packaged in a child resistant pouch.