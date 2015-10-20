About this product
0.5 g Jupiter Ceramic Cell vape cartridge. Strain specific solvent-less Sublime Craft Distillate and organic C02 extracted CBD isolate infused with all natural Harlequin terpenes. Lab tested for safety and potency. No PG, no VG, no MCT.
About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
About this brand
Sublime took root in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including edibles, topicals, flower, and concentrates. We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market. Whether medicinal or recreational, we create our products to inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health.
Sublime edibles:
Sublime edibles are made using fresh, organic, and local ingredients. We stay true to our roots and produce our edibles from scratch in small batches. This process is why our edibles are recognized for their freshness and great taste, without a strong cannabis flavor. We infuse our edibles with our signature Champagne Distillate, using formulas to ensure the THC is evenly distributed in each product. Not only do our edibles taste great, but they come with consistent, reliable effects. We test all products through third-party labs to verify quality and potency. Sublime has tested our products since our inception, long before it was state law. Our commitment to quality has helped set the bar for Arizona.