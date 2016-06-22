About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Sublime took root in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including edibles, topicals, flower, and concentrates. We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market. Whether medicinal or recreational, we create our products to inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health.
Sublime edibles:
Sublime edibles are made using fresh, organic, and local ingredients. We stay true to our roots and produce our edibles from scratch in small batches. This process is why our edibles are recognized for their freshness and great taste, without a strong cannabis flavor. We infuse our edibles with our signature Champagne Distillate, using formulas to ensure the THC is evenly distributed in each product. Not only do our edibles taste great, but they come with consistent, reliable effects. We test all products through third-party labs to verify quality and potency. Sublime has tested our products since our inception, long before it was state law. Our commitment to quality has helped set the bar for Arizona.