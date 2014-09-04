Thin Mint Cookies Distillate Dab Quartz Syringe 0.5g
About this strain
Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
Thin Mint effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Sublime took root in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including edibles, topicals, flower, and concentrates. We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market. Whether medicinal or recreational, we create our products to inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health.
Sublime edibles:
Sublime edibles are made using fresh, organic, and local ingredients. We stay true to our roots and produce our edibles from scratch in small batches. This process is why our edibles are recognized for their freshness and great taste, without a strong cannabis flavor. We infuse our edibles with our signature Champagne Distillate, using formulas to ensure the THC is evenly distributed in each product. Not only do our edibles taste great, but they come with consistent, reliable effects. We test all products through third-party labs to verify quality and potency. Sublime has tested our products since our inception, long before it was state law. Our commitment to quality has helped set the bar for Arizona.