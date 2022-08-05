Sublime by definition: “majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example.” We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. Sublime took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Take time to feel Sublime.