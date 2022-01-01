Sublime Brands took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015 and since have been committed to producing a variety of innovative, high-quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. We produce a wide variety of elevated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference.



We are best known for our edibles, which have won numerous awards over the years. We are grateful to be one of Arizona’s most recognized homegrown brands and we are excited to expand into the recreational market.

