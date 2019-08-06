About this product
Sublime by definition: “majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example.” We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. Sublime took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Take time to feel Sublime.
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
