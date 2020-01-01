 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sugar and Kush CBD

Pure CBD Tinctures, Flavored Keto CBD Oils and CBD Gummies

750mg CBD Gummies from Sugar & Kush CBD are KETO friendly, Gluten Free and have Zero Sugar!
Thinking about trying CBD for Sleep? Our Cotton Candy CBD is tasty and comes in 500mg & CBD 1000mg!
Fall in love with Sugar & Kush CBD Gummies that you can trust! Experience the benefits of CBD oil!
Keto CBD Edibles and CBD Baked Goods from Sugar and Kush CBD are delicious and have zero sugar!
Just a drop of a pure unflavored CBD Oil tincture will help you experience the CBD oil benefits!
About Sugar and Kush CBD

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida