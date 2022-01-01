About this product
The best quality CBD gummies are made with a CBD isolate and NO THC. They are lab tested and come with a certificate of analysis right on this page under the Add to Cart button. Our high quality CBD gummies each have 25mgs of cannabidiol. Try CBD gummy bears for sleep or to help you find focus through your workday.
A CBD Edible is a very easy and fun way to experience the benefits of CBD. Some people use CBD gummies for relaxation while others use it to help with muscle recovery after an intense workout. Bring them to work or pop them into your bag when you are out and about. Our 750mg CBD gummies bottles contain 30, 25mg CBD gummies you can trust.
Our CBD gummies are non-GMO, pesticide-free, and all-natural so you can rest assured that you’re getting the purest CBD experience possible.
CBD for sleep gummies
Support for normal, everyday stresses
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
0 Calories per serving
0 Sugar per serving
CBD gummies KETO friendly
All Natural
Great Tasting
Convenient OnTheGo Snack
Hand Made/Hand Crafted
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
Gelatin, D-Ribose, Sugar, Natural Flavor & Coloring from Fruit and Vegetables, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid and CBD.
Looking to try other CBD Edibles like Chocolate Chip CBD Cookies?
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
