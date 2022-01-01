About this product
Who can say no to a moist, flaky CBD brownie? Not us. That’s why we bake our CBD brownies to perfection with a smooth infusion of CBD isolate. As one of our Keto CBD edibles, our recipe ensures you are able to stay on your diet while also having something that tastes good too.
You don’t need instructions for these CBD baked goods — your instincts will take over! Eat one CBD 100mg brownie for full effect or half of a brownie for a lighter effect. Pop it in the oven for a couple seconds to make it extra gooey. As you chew, you’ll begin to experience the relaxation, recovery, and relief that a CBD isolate can offer.
What you can look for from CBD baked goods:
CBD for stress
CBD for focus
CBD for exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Moist and Delicious
Vegan/Dairy Free
Low Calorie
Freshly baked & Hand Crafted
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
