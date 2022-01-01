About this product
Put your mind and body at ease with CBD Cotton Candy!
MMM! Cotton Candy! If making a CBD oil is not gratifying enough, the fact that we can offer something that tastes as good as cotton candy CBD oil accomplishes our objectives. We craft our products for everyone, including those that are following a strict exercise or diet regimen so that they can enjoy something that tastes good too.
Made with a coconut MCT oil for the best bioavailability, this pure hemp oil comes in a CBD 1000mg tincture and 500mg bottle. A dropperful from a well shaken Cotton Candy CBD oil tincture 1000mg bottle should yield approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol. Cut that CBD dosage in half with a dropper filled approximately halfway.
Simply drip a few drops under your tongue and hold it for a few moments before swallowing to experience the relaxation, recovery, and relief that a CBD isolate can offer. Our premium, CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC.
Here is some of what you can expect from our tinctures including some potential CBD benefits:
CBD for stress
CBD for focus
CBD for pain
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
CBD oil for hormone imbalance
Taste Great
Best Bioavailable Option
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
