Put your mind and body at ease with CBD Cotton Candy!

MMM! Cotton Candy! If making a CBD oil is not gratifying enough, the fact that we can offer something that tastes as good as cotton candy CBD oil accomplishes our objectives. We craft our products for everyone, including those that are following a strict exercise or diet regimen so that they can enjoy something that tastes good too.



Made with a coconut MCT oil for the best bioavailability, this pure hemp oil comes in a CBD 1000mg tincture and 500mg bottle. A dropperful from a well shaken Cotton Candy CBD oil tincture 1000mg bottle should yield approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol. Cut that CBD dosage in half with a dropper filled approximately halfway.



Simply drip a few drops under your tongue and hold it for a few moments before swallowing to experience the relaxation, recovery, and relief that a CBD isolate can offer. Our premium, CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC.



Here is some of what you can expect from our tinctures including some potential CBD benefits:



CBD for stress

CBD for focus

CBD for pain

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

Fast & Easy to take

CBD oil for hormone imbalance

Taste Great

Best Bioavailable Option

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

Ingredients

MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.