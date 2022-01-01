About this product
Talk about delicious! Try our hazelnut CBD oil in your coffee in the morning or drop an ML of the oil under your tongue to experience our non-GMO, pesticide free CBD isolate. The nutty flavor is wowing people, just check out our CBD oil reviews.
We blend our CBD isolate with a coconut MCT oil for its smooth and delicious flavor, but also because MCT oil is a great carrier of cannabidiol through our bodies. Try the hazelnut CBD oil for pain, stress, anxiety and insomnia.
Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. You can measure out of a CBD 1000mg bottle approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol with one full dropper. Fill it half way for a 16 to 17 mg dosage.
People use it for
CBD for anxiety
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
It tastes great
Bioavailability
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.
We blend our CBD isolate with a coconut MCT oil for its smooth and delicious flavor, but also because MCT oil is a great carrier of cannabidiol through our bodies. Try the hazelnut CBD oil for pain, stress, anxiety and insomnia.
Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. You can measure out of a CBD 1000mg bottle approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol with one full dropper. Fill it half way for a 16 to 17 mg dosage.
People use it for
CBD for anxiety
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
It tastes great
Bioavailability
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️