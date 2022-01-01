Talk about delicious! Try our hazelnut CBD oil in your coffee in the morning or drop an ML of the oil under your tongue to experience our non-GMO, pesticide free CBD isolate. The nutty flavor is wowing people, just check out our CBD oil reviews.



We blend our CBD isolate with a coconut MCT oil for its smooth and delicious flavor, but also because MCT oil is a great carrier of cannabidiol through our bodies. Try the hazelnut CBD oil for pain, stress, anxiety and insomnia.



Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. You can measure out of a CBD 1000mg bottle approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol with one full dropper. Fill it half way for a 16 to 17 mg dosage.



People use it for



CBD for anxiety

Support a sense of calm for focus

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

Fast & Easy to take

It tastes great

Bioavailability

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

Ingredients

MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.