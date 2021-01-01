About this product

Channel your inner zen. Add loving energy to your life with Sugar & Kush’s CBD-infused essential oil, uniquely paired with Rose Quartz gemstones. Rose Quartz is the stone of universal love and is strongly attached to the heart chakra. Together, the two open the heart to all levels of love. Apply this essential oil to promote self-love, friendship, deep inner healing, and the feeling of peace. It will leave you saying CBD Never Felt This Good™.