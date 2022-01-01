About this product
Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture
Yummy! Vanilla CBD oil! It’s made with our CBD isolate mixed right into a coconut MCT oil for absorption and a great taste. Put a 16mg dropper full of vanilla CBD oil into your morning coffee or in your after dinner frozen yogurt.
You can always go with the sublingual method of administration as well. Just fill up a dropper and drip it right under your tongue. Let it sit there anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing it. It will taste great and it’s the quickest way for your body to absorb a CBD oil and bypass the digestion process.
Our CBD products are all lab tested too. The certificate of analysis can be found right under the Add to Cart. It is free of pesticides and non-GMO too. If you want to know how to measure out mgs of CBD, follow this guide. Shake the bottle well too.
Vanilla CBD 1000mg bottle
Full dropper - 33 mgs of cannabidiol approximately
Half dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately
Vanilla Flavored CBD 500mg bottle
Full dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately
Half dropper - 8.25 mgs of cannabidiol approximately
Enjoy our vanilla CBD oil for:
Support for normal, everyday stresses
Support a sense of calm for focus
Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation
Support for healthy sleep cycles
Fast & Easy to take
Taste Great
Best Bioavailable Option
CBD therapeutic formula
Highest Quality - Lab Tested
Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
Ingredients
MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
