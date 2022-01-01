Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture

Yummy! Vanilla CBD oil! It’s made with our CBD isolate mixed right into a coconut MCT oil for absorption and a great taste. Put a 16mg dropper full of vanilla CBD oil into your morning coffee or in your after dinner frozen yogurt.



You can always go with the sublingual method of administration as well. Just fill up a dropper and drip it right under your tongue. Let it sit there anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing it. It will taste great and it’s the quickest way for your body to absorb a CBD oil and bypass the digestion process.



Our CBD products are all lab tested too. The certificate of analysis can be found right under the Add to Cart. It is free of pesticides and non-GMO too. If you want to know how to measure out mgs of CBD, follow this guide. Shake the bottle well too.



Vanilla CBD 1000mg bottle

Full dropper - 33 mgs of cannabidiol approximately

Half dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately

Vanilla Flavored CBD 500mg bottle

Full dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately

Half dropper - 8.25 mgs of cannabidiol approximately

Enjoy our vanilla CBD oil for:



Support for normal, everyday stresses

Support a sense of calm for focus

Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation

Support for healthy sleep cycles

Fast & Easy to take

Taste Great

Best Bioavailable Option

CBD therapeutic formula

Highest Quality - Lab Tested

Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

Ingredients

MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate