About this strain
Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.
Narnia effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
61% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
