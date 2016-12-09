Loading…
Logo for the brand SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery

Narnia Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Narnia effects

Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
