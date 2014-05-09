Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.